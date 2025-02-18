Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 93.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 292.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 17.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 48,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lemonade by 31.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,120,849.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,874.36. This trade represents a 29.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,650. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,301 shares of company stock worth $36,550,924. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMND. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LMND

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.