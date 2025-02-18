Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RZV opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

