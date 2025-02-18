Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 28,167 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

