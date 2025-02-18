Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHV opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
