Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

