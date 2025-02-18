Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,181,000 after purchasing an additional 429,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after buying an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,957 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Materials

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

SUM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

