Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.09 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,067.60 or 0.99839441 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,507.73 or 0.99257591 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,243,328,319 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,761,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

