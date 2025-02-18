Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,235,927,000 after purchasing an additional 633,589 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after purchasing an additional 259,776 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Targa Resources by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 246,762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 202,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 199,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 189,984 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.21.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

