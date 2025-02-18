Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 36,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERIC

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.