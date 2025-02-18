TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 814.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 125.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,062.84. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.72. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.57%.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

