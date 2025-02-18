The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Boosted by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $661.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.61. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.14 and a 52 week high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.