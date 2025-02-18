The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 71,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

