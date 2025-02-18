The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

