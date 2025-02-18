Top Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, and BlackRock are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, ownership, management, and/or leasing of real estate properties. Investors can buy shares in these companies, which allows them to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical properties. The performance of real estate stocks is influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and property market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $276.61. 5,685,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $55.33. 27,383,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,851,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,516,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,376. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,932,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,769,572. The firm has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.08 on Friday, hitting $973.22. The company had a trading volume of 965,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,019.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $973.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

