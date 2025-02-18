Traction Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.