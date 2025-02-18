TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $252,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,152.16. This represents a 45.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,291,000 after acquiring an additional 443,858 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $15,457,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 839.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 116,838 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,818,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.