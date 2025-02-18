TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.

TrueCar Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.75. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.