Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,881 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $48,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.66 and a 12 month high of $222.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average of $209.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

