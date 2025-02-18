Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $445.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.33 and a 200 day moving average of $426.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

