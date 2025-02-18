Truist Financial Corp Buys 30,631 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

