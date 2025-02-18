U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

