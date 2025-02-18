Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 318,374 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,468,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

