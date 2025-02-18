UBS Group Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $6.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $603.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

