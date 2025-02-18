UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APG. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APi Group

APi Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APG stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in APi Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.