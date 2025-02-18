Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,306.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average is $240.41.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.