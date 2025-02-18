United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after buying an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Rentals by 10.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $741.10 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $770.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.83%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

