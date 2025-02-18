United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,767,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $741.10 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $770.03.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 16.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

