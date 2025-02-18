Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Upstart has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $109,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,586.56. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,299,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,712,204.68. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,701 shares of company stock worth $16,900,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

