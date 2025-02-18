Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTF opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

