Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 81.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

