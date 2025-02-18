Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after buying an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 106.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,624,000 after buying an additional 3,133,200 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $65,932,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $46,990,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

