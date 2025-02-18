Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 7,493 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Jabil makes up approximately 2.0% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

