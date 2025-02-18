Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $8,044,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

DHR stock opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

