Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

