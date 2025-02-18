Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

