Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

