Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.