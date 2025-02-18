Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $497,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $295,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.