Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

