Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $356.97 and last traded at $356.71, with a volume of 48596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.79.

The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,158,000. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.