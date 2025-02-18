Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Position Increased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VWOB opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

