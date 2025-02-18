Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 8th Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $170,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

