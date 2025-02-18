Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

