Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after buying an additional 767,997 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.