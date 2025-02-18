Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

