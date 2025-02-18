Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

VG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Performance

About Venture Global

NYSE:VG opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.