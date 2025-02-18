Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.
VG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Venture Global
Venture Global Stock Performance
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Venture Global
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Travel Stocks That Show the Travel Boom Is Far from Over
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.