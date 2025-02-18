Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,227 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:URI opened at $741.10 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.48 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $738.87 and its 200 day moving average is $770.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.83%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

