Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,314,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.