Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $22.72 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

