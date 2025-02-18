Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPFI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $184,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,501,114.80. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

South Plains Financial stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on South Plains Financial

About South Plains Financial

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.